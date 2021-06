The NHL Playoffs started off with a bang. The first three games all went into overtime, with the lone game being settled in regulation being between Tampa Bay and Florida. Even without overtime, Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 will be remembered for a long time with neither team willing to back down. So, what can we expect in Game 2? This NHL betting preview for the Lightning vs Panthers NHL Playoffs matchup will provide game info, betting trends, odds and a prediction for Game 2 of this series.