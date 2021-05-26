It is with great sadness that the family of Michael “Mike” Pournoury announces his passing on Friday May 21, 2021, after a brief illness. Mike was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Originally from Iran, Mike came to the United States in 1974 to attend The Citadel Military College in Charleston, South Carolina. He subsequently became a proud U.S. resident and citizen after the Shah of Iran was deposed in 1979. He spent his entire professional career in the membership camping industry, making major contributions to the success of companies such as Thousand Trails, Western Horizons, and Colorado River Adventures. In 2007, he became the founder and CEO of Ocean Canyon Properties and moved to Texarkana upon the purchase of Millwood Landing RV Resort in Ashdown, Arkansas. Ocean Canyon Properties quickly grew to become one of the leaders in the membership camping industry, with eight resorts across six states.