Well, the Seattle Storm got my heart rate up to kick off the weekend, yet another team that frittered away a double-digit lead late in the fourth to fritter away my money. This time, Jewell Loyd had the decency to hit a last-second shot for me, winning the game in overtime for the Storm against a feisty Dallas Wings squad, and saving my hefty money line bet, if not the cover. Don’t these teams in the WNBA realize the games last 40 minutes? Don’t they realize my money is precious to me? It’s almost as if they don’t think of me at all. No matter; here’s today’s vulnerability…