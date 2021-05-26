COLUMN: Patryk Klimala Ready to Make Impact at RBNY

The Celtic Star’s Match Report: Motherwell 0 Celtic 8…. Celtic finished the season as runners up in the SWPL1 this season for the first time in eleven years this afternoon. This time around however that final position came with Champions League football next season for Fran Alonso and his inspirational Celtic squad, as the Hoops thumped Motherwell in the last game of the season, yet agonisingly missed out on the chance to win the league title as Glasgow City defeated theRangers 2-0 to clinch their 14th consecutive title. It may be theRangers already had one eye on a sun lounger ahead of the summer break as they got in some pre-summer practice by lying down to City.