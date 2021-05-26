COLUMN: Patryk Klimala Ready to Make Impact at RBNY
It’s not been an ideal two weeks for your favorite soccer club. Serious injuries, red cards and suspensions showed up right as the Red Bulls faced off against two tough Eastern Conference opponents, in Philadelphia and New England. But as head coach Gerhard Struber said after the loss at Foxborough, “We have no time to cry.” You heard the boss, it’s time to pick ourselves up and figure out how things can turn for the better starting this Saturday at Red Bull Arena against Orlando City. Luckily there’s someone in the squad who’s desperate to make an impact - the Polish youth international, Patryk Klimala.www.newyorkredbulls.com