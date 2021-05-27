Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Guy Fieri’s New Live Stream Event to Celebrate the Restaurant Industry

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBzb1_0aCdC9AI00

Chef Guy Fieri has a mega-restaurant event in the works!

It’s a live stream event called “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by Lending Tree”! The primetime special aims to empower the next generation of restaurant owners.

Not only will Guy and the National Restaurant Association give out $300,000 in grant money, but some of the biggest names in the culinary world will be there for "Behind the Counter Conversations Presented by SpotOn." José Andres, Cat Cora, Buddy Valastro are just a few of the chefs set to attend.

That’s not all. Your favorite stars will be creating Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi. So get ready for Shaquille O’Neal, Adriana Lima, Kane Brown and more to come up with their own delicious menu items.

Guy is bringing the tunes too with help from Old Dominion and Diplo!

Join the free live stream, co-hosted by Chef Antonio Lofaso, on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET. You can find it on Guy’s Facebook page, and simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, as well as at GuysRestaurantReboot.com.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
extratv

extratv

37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Buddy Valastro
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#Food Drink#Old Dominion#Diplo#Livexlive#Tiktok#Twitter#Guysrestaurantreboot Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pepsi
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

What can you say about Guy Fieri that hasn't already been said by someone else, or even by Fieri himself? Some revere him as down-to-earth cook happy to serve you a heaping plate of nachos or have no shame as the juice of a cheeseburger drips down his face on television. Others see him as a punch line, with his wild shirts, spiked hair, less-than-refined culinary style, and bold personality.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

This Is Guy Fieri's Biggest Grocery Store Pet Peeve

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, as per his website, delighted those around him when he was just a child by putting his passion for food to good use. The dynamic Fieri started selling delicious pretzels from a cart that he made himself with his father's assistance. It even had the perfect name: "The Awesome Pretzel Cart." Fieri has continued to beat the odds over the years, building a huge fan base for his work.
Winter Park, FLclick orlando

First look at Guy Fieri’s new restaurant opening in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A rendering shows what the new Chicken Guy! restaurant from Food Network star Guy Fieri will look like when it opens up in Winter Park. According to a news release, this will also be the first free-standing Chicken Guy! location with a drive-thru. The new spot will also feature outdoor seating for up to 12 people, the company said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Guy Fieri Hates Ordering Groceries Online

WIth his spiked blonde hair, Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable faces in celebrity culinary history. He's also one of the most successful, with a slew of successful shows on Food Network and Cooking Channel. One of his most-loved shows is the action-packed "Guy's Grocery Games," which sees...
Restaurantssandiegofoodfinds.com

Guy’s Restaurant Reboot

“We’re proud to partner with Guy and his team to inspire, encourage and provide financial assistance to these five incredible California restaurants during this critical time,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director for CRF. “Restaurants were especially hard-hit by the pandemic, creating unprecedented challenges for owners and their employees and a void in the hearts of American diners; I think we’re all ready to return to the table. Teaming up with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot is an exciting opportunity for us to foster support for California restaurants and further rebuild the industry.”
Oakland, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Guy Fieri awards Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria $25,000 grant

Jun. 16—This past weekend, the owner of Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria got a call from Guy Fieri. "I'm inspired when young people like yourself get into the restaurant business and make it their own and really work hard to set the goals for what they want to do," the spiky-haired celebrity chef told Margalara Safi over video call. "... We would like to award you a grant of $25,000 to help you continue your dream in the restaurant business."
Pasadena, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Guy Fieri awards grants and scholarships to Southern California restaurants and students

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri announced grants to up-and-coming restaurateurs last week during an online award show. “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree” streamed via social media Saturday from a set in Napa Valley. The program included several celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski as well as chefs such as Cat Cora. It was co-hosted by Antonia Lofaso.
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: Celebrity Dating, the Return of iCarly & Guy Fieri Celebrates America's Eateries

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Guy Fieri Presents N.O. Student with $25K Scholarship

NEW ORLEANS – During a June 12 streaming event, food personality Guy Fieri awarded a $25,000 scholarship to University of Holy Cross student Jamie Warrick, who said she wants to help people develop food products and businesses and serve as a culinary beacon in her community. She has worked as a sous chef while pursuing her culinary degree.
Restaurantskadn.com

Raising Cane’s Founder and Celebrity Friends Help Save Family-Owned Restaurants On New Discovery+ Series, Restaurant Recovery

Founder of Raising Canes, Todd Graves, joined News15 at Noon virtually to share details about his latest TV Series and the newest episode airing Tuesday. Airing tonight! (6/15) at 7PM: Todd returning to his hometown of Baton Rouge with basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to help Poor Boy Lloyd’s, a legendary seafood spot in Louisiana; and a 107-year-old candy shop and diner in St. Louis struggling to keep the lights on, as Todd recruits rapper Nelly to help boost sales.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Antonia Lofaso Dishes On Her Relationship With Guy Fieri - Exclusive

When we heard that celebrity chef, restauranteur, and cookbook author Antonia Lofaso would be co-hosting LendingTree's "Restaurant Reboot" with Guy Fieri, we knew there had to be an interesting backstory. Certainly, Lofaso, who is the executive chef and owner of three restaurants in Los Angeles and has graced TV screens on "Top Chef," "Chopped," and "Cutthroat Kitchen," is a familiar face to many. But Guy Fieri is in a category all his own. The host of the uber-popular "Diners, Dive-ins and Dives" is a million-watt megastar who recently inked an unprecedented $80 million deal with Food Network.
Restaurantsnetworthynewz.com

California Restaurant Foundation and Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot Unite to Rebuild Restaurants

Five Restaurants Received $25,000 Grants Through Charitable Partnership at Restaurant Reboot Live Event. “We’re proud to partner with Guy and his team to inspire, encourage and provide financial assistance to these five incredible California restaurants during this critical time,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director for CRF. “Restaurants were especially hard-hit by the pandemic, creating unprecedented challenges for owners and their employees and a void in the hearts of American diners; I think we’re all ready to return to the table. Teaming up with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot is an exciting opportunity for us to foster support for California restaurants and further rebuild the industry.”