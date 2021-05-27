Guy Fieri’s New Live Stream Event to Celebrate the Restaurant Industry

Chef Guy Fieri has a mega-restaurant event in the works!

It’s a live stream event called “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by Lending Tree”! The primetime special aims to empower the next generation of restaurant owners.

Not only will Guy and the National Restaurant Association give out $300,000 in grant money, but some of the biggest names in the culinary world will be there for "Behind the Counter Conversations Presented by SpotOn." José Andres, Cat Cora, Buddy Valastro are just a few of the chefs set to attend.

That’s not all. Your favorite stars will be creating Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi. So get ready for Shaquille O’Neal, Adriana Lima, Kane Brown and more to come up with their own delicious menu items.

Guy is bringing the tunes too with help from Old Dominion and Diplo!

Join the free live stream, co-hosted by Chef Antonio Lofaso, on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET. You can find it on Guy’s Facebook page, and simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, as well as at GuysRestaurantReboot.com.