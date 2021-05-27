Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Argentina offers to host Copa America after Colombia's exit

By DEBORA REY
Times Union
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina offered Wednesday to stage the entire Copa America after Colombia was dropped as a tournament co-host last week. Argentinian President Alberto Fernández introduced “a strict protocol so Copa America is held in this country” to Alejandro Domínguez, the head of South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL, both parties said in a statement.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Fernández
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#American Soccer#Buenos Aires#Ap#Argentinian#South American#Conmebol#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Cardona hands Colombia win over Ecuador in Copa America

CUIABA, Brazil, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A first-half goal from Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Ecuador on the opening day of the Copa America on Sunday. The 28-year-old started the move from a free-kick, playing a slick one-two with Juan Cuadrado before the latter...
SoccerBBC

Watch: Copa America - Argentina v Chile

Reigning champions and hosts Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a comfortable 3-0 win over Covid-ravaged Venezuela on Sunday night. Paris St-Germain centre back Marquinhos opened the scoring in the first half, before a second-half penalty from Neymar and a late Gabriel Barbosa goal sealed a comfortable victory. The...
Soccerperutribune.com

Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game.
MLBallmediany.com

Soccer: Messi's Argentina Concerned About COVID-19 Risk at Copa America

Messi's Argentina concerned about COVID-19 risk at Copa America. Next >> News Article (Sports) Euro 2020: Denmark's... Germany v France preview - Heavyweights clash in Munich ... Euro 2020: Do NOT Give Ronaldo Coca-Cola!. 15 June, 2021. Do NOT give Ronaldo Coca-Cola! ... 15 June, 2021. Euro 2020 - Day...
Soccermundoalbiceleste.com

Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez comment on Argentina’s Copa America opener

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez spoke to the media following Argentina’s 1-1 draw vs. Chile at the Copa America. While Messi scored and should have had a few assists to his name, his team only managed one and one point by the end of it all. Scoring an incredible free kick vs. Chile, Messi gave Argentina the 1-0 lead going into half time.
Soccerdailymagazine.news

VIDEO: Messi scores 30-yard free kick in Argentina's Copa America opener

Here's your daily/weekly/monthly/yearly update: Lionel Messi is still excellent at scoring amazing goals, particularly free kicks, at the highest level of football. [ MORE: USMNT, Barcelona prospect Konrad de la Fuente targeted by Marseille ]. Messi's latest sniping success came on Monday, when he gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over...
Soccerthesaxon.org

Copa América: Messi’s Argentina collides with Bravo | America’s Soccer Cup 2021

The new Argentina needed the usual Messi. It was not enough. Messi played Messi, but Chile, supported by Bravo, continues to choke the Albiceleste. La Roja stole the title from him in the 2015 and 2016 Copa América and in the 2021 premiere, on the 10th he collided with one La Albiceleste counted up to 18 shots for the five of La Roja. The result: 1-1. Good Messi, better Bravo, in a game in which the emotion was put by Maradona.
SoccerCBS Sports

WATCH: Diego Maradona tribute before Argentina's CONMEBOL Copa America opener vs. Chile was special

CONMEBOL paid tribute to the late, great Diego Armando Maradona ahead of Argentina's clash with Chile on Monday in the Copa America. Maradona, a legend as a player with Argentina while also having a stint as the manager, tragically died in November 2020 at the age of 60. Winner of the 1986 World Cup with his native Argentina and considered one of the greatest players ever, Maradona earned legendary status for his performances on the international stage while also becoming a hero across Europe and South America, but especially in Naples, Italy for his time at club Napoli. Maradona was able to do things with the ball that others could only dream of and is regarded by many as the best player ever.
SoccerESPN

Colombia become third Copa America team to register positive COVID test

Two members of the Colombia delegation to Copa America tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning three competing teams have players or officials infected before the tournament even kicks off. Eight Venezuela players tested positive on Saturday, as did three from Bolivia. Host nation Brazil play the opening match against...
Soccernbnews24.com

Colombia vs. Ecuador stream: Watch Copa America online, TV, time

When the Copa América was initially introduced, Colombia was set to open the match from the comforts of dwelling, however now Los Cafeteros should head to Brazil to face Ecuador. Colombia was eliminated as co-hosts of the Copa América resulting from civil unrest within the nation as protestors proceed to fill the streets. Not lengthy after, Argentina withdrew as a result of worsening scenario of the pandemic as winter approaches in South America. The match was then moved to Brazil, that means Colombia’s largest benefit could have been taken away from the aspect. The final time, and solely time, Colombia received the Copa América was 2001, when it hosted the match. Find out how to Watch:Time: eight:00 p.m. ETTV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDNLive Stream: You’ll be able to stream the match on fuboTV. Enroll now for a free seven-day trial.Colombia might be coming into the match with some momentum behind it; after defeating Peru in a World Cup qualifier final week, Colombia overcame an early 2-Zero deficit to Argentina and crawled again to earn some extent due to a 90th-minute equalizer from Miguel Borja.However Ecuador will come into Sunday’s recreation understanding it has bragging rights over the Colombian aspect due to a 6-1 drubbing in World Cup qualifying in November, though the sport happened in Ecuador the place the aspect enjoys a well-documented home-field benefit as a result of excessive altitude. . Sports activities Illustrated could obtain compensation for some hyperlinks to services and products on this web site.Extra Copa América Protection:
TV & Videosbolavip.com

Colombia vs Peru: Date, time and TV Channel for Copa America 2021

Matchday 3 of Copa America 2021 Group B will feature some exciting matches. First, Venezuela and Ecuador will meet in Rio de Janeiro and then Colombia and Peru will do the same in Goiânia. Here, check out when, where and how to watch the match between Los Cafeteros and La Blanquirroja in the US.
Soccermundoalbiceleste.com

Argentina’s last practice before Copa America match vs. Uruguay

The Argentina national team trained this morning for the last time before they travel to Brasilia this evening. On Friday, Argentina will face Uruguay in Copa America´s matchday 2 of group B. During this Thursday morning’s practice at AFA’s training facility in Ezeiza, the squad began exercising in the gym...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Copa America: Colombia vs. Venezuela live stream Reddit

On Thursday, Colombia and Venezuela will square off in their second matches of the Copa America tournament. After a strong showing to open the Copa America, South American powerhouse Colombia is all set to keep its winning ways going on Thursday with a showdown against Venezuela. The Colombians are heavy favorites in this one and for good reasons.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Copa America: Messi Predicts Difficult Campaign For Argentina

Lionel Messi has predicted a difficult campaign for Argentina at this year’s Copa America in Brazil. Messi and his Argentine teammates recorded their first win of the competition after a hardfought 1-0 win against Uruguay on Friday. Messi setting up Guido Rodríguez for the only goal of the game after 13 minutes of the clash. […]