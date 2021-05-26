Marmorstein: You might soon be living in a million dollar home — unfortunately

Housing prices in the San Francisco Bay Area, already high, are soaring to unprecedented levels. Earlier this month, my aunt Ila’s house in Petaluma (about an hour north of San Francisco) sold for $950,000. According to Zillow, the Sunnyvale house where my wife lived when she was first in school would now sell for $2,252.422, while the San Anselmo house where I lived when I was in seventh grade would sell for $3,355,850.