New York win sets up Bruins-Islanders in Round 2 playoff showdown

By The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWith the Islanders’ 5-3 win over the Penguins Wednesday night, New York captured the best-of-seven series and will advance to face the Bruins in Round 2. Boston and New York met eight times over the course of the regular season, with the Bruins finishing 3-3-2 against the Islanders, with a pair of overtime losses. In those games, Boston got the bulk of its scoring from Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand (four goals each), and David Pastrnak and Craig Smith (two each).

