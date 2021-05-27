Cancel
All stats in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero and how they work

By Zack Palm
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the heroes in the mobile game My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero come with the same stats. You can find these stats by clicking on a specific hero you’ve unlocked, going to their character sheet, and then clicking the small ‘details’ icon in the lower right hand of your screen. It’s important to know what the stats mean because you want to give certain heroes specific chips and upgrades to increase the stats they use the most during combat. Here’s a breakdown for all 11 of them.

