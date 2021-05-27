All stats in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero and how they work

On this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Our Brawl", Classes 1-A and 1-B go balls to the wall in an all-out brawl. Round 5 of the group combat training did not start out well, so all plans have been thrown out of the window and both teams are forced to improvise, nonetheless, they all are focused on one thing: winning. In Class 1-A we have Team Deku with Ochaco, Mina, and Mineta. On Class 1-B we have Team Neito with Nirengeki, Reiko, Yui, and Shinso. Things might have gotten out of control for a bit with Deku's new power manifesting in the middle of battle, however: thanks to Ochaco and Shinso, Deku is now back to normal and about to get out of control in a different way.