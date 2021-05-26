Cancel
MLS

KEYS TO THE GAME, pres. by TriHonda Dealers: New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City

By Nayib Morán
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Red Bulls return to Red Bull Arena to host Orlando City. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m ET. Here are the Keys to the Game, presented by TriHonda Dealers:. After starting the season with two losses against Sporting Kansas City and the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Red Bulls are once again in a similar position after losing back-to-back away games against Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution.

NFLbizjournals

Minnesota Vikings owners buying Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando City Pride, the region's Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League franchises, are being bought by a family that owns an NFL team. The teams will be sold to the Wilf family, the owners of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, for an undisclosed...
MLSDaily Norseman

Wilf Family Buys Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Exploria Stadium

The Wilf Family, owners of the Vikings, have agreed to purchase Orlando City SC of MLS, Orlando Pride of NWSL and the stadium they play in (Exploria Stadium). The deal is expected to be somewhere around $400 to $450 million according to numerous sources. Lester Bagley, Vikings Executive VP of...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Five Takeaways

Orlando City played its fifth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer season and came away with a 1-0 victory against D.C. United. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Lions remain unbeaten and grabbed their second win of the year. What can we take away from this gritty road victory?
MLSbungalower

Orlando City owner Flavio Augusto da Silva announces pending sale of team

The current majority owner of Orlando City Soccer Club announced this week that he will be selling the team to the owner of the Minnesota Vikings, the Wilf Family. Da Silva’s statement was made on the OC Soccer website with a timeline of the next “coming months” before the agreement is finalized. Da Silva has been with OCSC since 2013 when the club was in USL.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Orlando City scores early, holds on to defeat D.C. United

D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) lost for the fourth time in their past five matches. D.C. United held a 13-6 edge in shots but placed just one on target. The Lions also had just one on goal. Pereyra struck in the seventh minute on a goal set up by Tesho...
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 5/11/21

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Even though Orlando City was pegged back late by NYCFC on Saturday, there are lots of bright spots to focus on. Nani continues to wow, Joao Moutinho looked great in his return, and the Orlando Pride start regular season play on Sunday! As usual there’s lots to discuss today, so let’s get to it.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – DC United vs Orlando City Preview & Prediction

Where is DC United vs Orlando City being played? Audi Field, Washington. Where can I get tickets for DC United vs Orlando City? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website. What TV channel is DC United vs Orlando City on in the UK? Sky Sports...
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Orlando City Travels to Face D.C. United on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 15, 2021) - Orlando City SC (1-0-3, 6 points) heads back out on the road this weekend, set to face D.C. United (2-3-0, 6 points) on Sunday, May 16 at Audi Field. Sunday’s match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | D.C. United

Orlando City (1-0-3, 6 pts) will put their unbeaten start to the season on the line against D.C. United (1-3-0, 3 pts) this Sunday, May 16 at 8 pm EST at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game will be televised locally with coverage beginning at 7:30 pm on FOX35 Plus and LionNation TV. Radio coverage will be available from 7:30 on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
MLSsemoball.com

Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night. Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3). D.C. United...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Orlando City's Nani takes 3-game scoring streak to D.C.

Orlando City captain Nani is on a three-game scoring streak, but he isn't too fulfilled due to his club's results. The 34-year-old star from Portugal aims to get Orlando City (1-0-3, 6 points) back in the win column Sunday night when the Lions visit D.C. United. Nani has scored three...
MLSdownbeach.com

MLS: Could New England Revolution be the new Champion Elect?

The brand new MLS season is just a few weeks old, but the standings in both Conferences are starting to take shape. Over in the East, New England Revolution were the early pace setters with Bruce Arena’s side sitting on top of the table after three games. Defeat to Nashville...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orlando City earn first road win of season against D.C. United

Orlando City star Mauricio Pereyra didn’t give D.C. United any time to breathe on Sunday night as he punched in an early goal to lift the Lions in a high-paced 1-0 road win. Pereyra netted the game-winning goal in the seventh minute, collecting a ricocheting ball in the box and bodying off a defender before he buried the ball.
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City star Chris Mueller strives for more while celebrating 100 games as a Lion

In his first 100 games as a Lion, Orlando City star Chris Mueller quickly rose from a first-round draft pick to a household name throughout Major League Soccer. After the success of his early years with the club, Mueller is striving for an even stronger performance in his fourth season in Orlando. “This is a club that gave me my first professional opportunity to play football,” Mueller said. ...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City at D.C. United: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City heads to Audi Field to take on D.C. United this Sunday night. The Lions are unbeaten in the first four matches of the season, and D.C. United is on a three game losing streak. Of course, points on the road in Major League Soccer can be hard to come by. That being said, Orlando City has a good chance of getting all three points this weekend. Let’s take a look at what needs to happen.
MLSchatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. D.C. United

Orlando City will look to keep its unbeaten streak to start the 2021 season going, but things won’t be easy, as the Lions head out on the road to play a team they’ve only beaten once away from home. D.C. United has a five-match unbeaten streak going in all competitions against Orlando dating back to 2018, and the Black & Red are also a tough out at Audi Field, going 2-0-0 so far this season at their home grounds.
MLSMidland Reporter-Telegram

Orlando City slows things down, frustrates D.C. United

WASHINGTON - D.C. United's comeback efforts Sunday night stretched from almost the start of the MLS match to the chaotic finish at Audi Field. In between, there was nothing but frustration as Orlando City expertly wasted time and United's efforts to land a late equalizer fizzled in a 1-0 defeat before a crowd of 5,280.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Final Score 1-0 as Lions get Road Win on Mauricio Pereyra’s Goal

Mauricio Pereyra’s goal just seven minutes into the match propelled Orlando City to a 1-0 win over D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The Lions (2-0-3, 9 points) are unbeaten in five matches to start the season, which is the team’s best run since joining MLS. It was also just the team’s second road win over D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) and first at Audi Field.