Branford Marsalis' 'Ma Rainey' Score Makes 100-Year-Old Blues Sound Relevant Today

By XPN
iowapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.

www.iowapublicradio.org
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Branford Marsalis
Person
Ma Rainey
#Radio Documentary#Cbc Radio#Polaris Music Prize#Music Producer#Live Radio#Philadelphia#Cbc Music#Cbc News#Wxpn#Whyy#Fresh Air#Audible#Philly Soul Radio#Npr S World Cafe#Cbc Radio Programs#Toronto#Original Programming#Juno#Soul#Public Radio Veterans
