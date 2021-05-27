New River Swimming Pool will not open in 2021

Luke Feldhake, lifeguard at Historic Black Knight pool, skims debris of the water getting it ready to open this Saturday, May 29. Pool hours will be, 11 am to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and closed Monday's. The New River Park pool will not open due to the lack of lifeguards.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald) Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Beckley will not be opening New River Swimming Pool for the summer of 2021, City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Wednesday.

This will be the second consecutive season that New River Pool will not open.

In 2020, both New River Pool and Historic Black Knight pool were kept empty and locked due to concerns of Covid.

Baker said the city will be offering a swim season this year, but only Black Knight pool will be operational for the summer.

"This is the first time we've not been able to open New River," said Baker. "I need 10 lifeguards, and I don't have them."

The city pays lifeguards $10 per hour.

The Today Show reported that there is a national shortage of lifeguards heading into Memorial Day weekend when pools and beaches around the country open for the summer.

In Charlotte, N.C., only 86 of 247 lifeguard positions were filled in Mecklenberg County, Charlotte media reported Tuesday. The shortage has prompted the county to raise pay to $15 an hour and to offer a signing bonus.

Counties in Florida had also reported lifeguard shortages earlier this week.

"It's a nationwide problem," Baker noted.

The local shortage is not just with the city.

Molly Williams, director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, said at the May 17 regular meeting of Raleigh Commission that Lake Stephens has seen fewer lifeguard applicants this year, prompting Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver to suggest the possibility of posting "Swim at Your Own Risk" signs in the beach area.

In an effort to help fill the lifeguard shortage in Beckley, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in March had offered American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses along with Lifeguard Pre-test training.

Baker said that, despite the training, the city had too few lifeguard applicants to staff New River.

The decision to close the pool at New River for the summer was not an easy one. She said that the trend each year has been fewer and fewer lifeguard applicants available for hire.

New River requires a lifeguard for the slide, a guard at the deep end, two guards at the Olympic end and two at the shallow end.

"They need breaks, and they can't work seven days a week," she noted. "We were struggling by the end of the summer, last year (2019).

"We started out good.

"By the time our college students went back and people wanted to go on vacation, we were down to a couple days (of operations) at New River the last year we were open because there was so few lifeguards.

"Ever since I took this job, it's been a worry," added Baker, who has been director for around seven years. "We always hold our breath and, somehow, we pull it through.

"But the numbers of people that train (as lifeguards) every year are less and less."

The New River pool, at New River Park on Adair Street, is an Olympic-sized swimming pool that also offers a wading pool for children five years old and younger, a water slide and concessions. The pool can accommodate up to 500 swimmers, said Baker.

"It's just the sheer size of that pool and the fact that we have the water slide, that needs its own lifeguard," she said.

Black Knight pool, which has a capacity of 125 swimmers, will be open for the summer, starting on Saturday. She said the pool will be fully staffed with lifeguards.

"Black Knight is half the size ... so that's totally different," said Baker. "It's a beautiful pool.

"It's just not as big, and I hate that we can't service as many people."

Baker said she spoke with pool manager Sharon Dempsey about the possibility of opening only the water slide at New River.

"The pool manager didn't seem to think it would be feasible," said Baker, adding that swimmers use the slide and the pool as a package and would not be as likely to use just the water slide.

Baker said that the city "spent money repairing issues last year, in hopes that this year would be a go" for New River pool to re-open.

It was unclear if New River Swimming Pool will reopen in 2022.

"I would love to think it would," said Baker. "It's always my hope, but I don't have a crystal ball."

The city would need an adequate number of qualified lifeguard applicants in order to reopen.

"It's a trend, and it's been a trend all over the county," said Baker. "I don't know what we can do. It takes an experienced swimmer (to lifeguard).

"You can't just be a mediocre swimmer and complete the rigorous requirements."

In 2017, New River Swimming Pool began operating on a modified schedule due to a shortage of lifeguards. Prior to 2017, the pool had been open every day and served a number of day cares and neighborhood children and families.

The pool at New River had undergone a renovation in 2014, with a redesign and painting of the cabana and improvements to changing rooms and employees' quarters.

In 2018, the city purchased the former Black Knight Country Club and opened it as Historical Black Knight Municipal Park. The city opened the pool at Black Knight in 2018.

In 2015, city officials had discussed re-opening East Park Pool at East Park, after a 10-year closure. The plan was nixed when Mayor Bill O'Brien reported the cost to re-open would have been around $19,000 with additional costs of hiring two lifeguards.

Black Knight will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult, $4 for children age three to 17 and free for babies three and younger.

The pool has a concession stand, and orders may be placed at Chilson's during regular restaurant hours.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Wednesday that the city is not inching towards a permanent closure of New River Swimming Pool, as some have feared.

“There’s no plans to close it,” he said. “We have no plans, and if seven lifeguards would show up right away, then that would certainly change our plans for New River pool.

“But right now, we’re lucky to have four people (at Black Knight).”

He added the pool is 43 years old and that, due to careful maintenance by the Board of Public Works, the pool has exceeded its predicted lifespan of 25 years.