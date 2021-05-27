Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar steadies ahead of inflation data, yuan hits new 3-year high

By Reuters
CNBC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar struggled to hold on to its gains on Thursday as more investors weighed up whether the Federal Reserve is edging closer to talking about tapering its asset purchases, and as traders wait for closely watched U.S. inflation data. The euro traded at $1.2203, up 0.1% on the day,...

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Core Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Fx#Fed#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businessteletrader.com

Europe lower premarket ahead of inflation data

Shares on the major stock market indexes in Europe traded in the red in the premarket on Thursday, as the investors awaited May's inflation figure, scheduled for release after the opening bell. The traders digested United States Federal Reserve's decision to leave the key interest rate unchanged. Fed's Chair Jerome...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Australian dollar higher ahead of job data

The Australian dollar has reversed directions on Wednesday and posted slight gains. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7706, up 0.24% on the day. Australia’s labor market has been steadily recovering, but a streak of job gains over a span of six straight months came to a screeching halt in April, with a reading of -30.6 thousand. The May employment report will be released on Thursday at 1:30 GMT. Employment Change is expected to show a modest gain of 30.5 thousand. The unemployment rate has also fallen steadily, and is projected to remain at 5.5%. This is a respectable figure, but RBA Governor Lowe recently stated that the RBA would not raise interest rates until unemployment falls below the 5% level.
Businessmorns.ca

Canadian dollar steadies as inflation rises at fastest pace in a decade

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as domestic data showed consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade, with the currency steadying after falling on Tuesday to a near seven-week low. Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6 per cent in May...
Stocksadvisorhub.com

New Highs In Inflation and Stocks

LPL Research looks at the better than expected market highs, inflation concerns, and sustainable investing in the fixed-income market.
StocksCNBC

What to watch today: Stocks look steady after inflation data, ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday after a hotter government report on wholesale prices, which could stoke inflation fears. Following last week's spike in consumer prices, investors will be awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve on its inflation tolerance when the two-day June meeting of central bank policymakers ends Wednesday. (CNBC)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

(Adds quote from finance minister, figures) By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%, despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government protests that have caused shortages and hit exports. The government previously projected 5% growth. The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said. Colombia's fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income. "This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the pandemic," Restrepo said. A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in July, he said. The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14 trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades. Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a previous target of 2.4%. The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of 8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in outside financing this year. In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will close the year at 2.8%. Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said. Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said. The following are Colombia's fiscal targets and revisions for 2021 and 2022: 2021 Revised 2022 2021 Central gov't deficit 8.6% UNC 7% Current account deficit N/A 3.8% 3% Peso/dollar average 3,466 3,667 3,744 GDP +5.0% +6.0% +4.3% Inflation +2.4% +3% +2.8% Tax rev goal (trln pesos) 147.2 151 170.2 Foreign bonds (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A Multilateral loans (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A Local TES bonds(trln pesos) 55.3 UNC 62.88 Auctioned TES (trln pesos) 40 UNC N/A Average oil price (USD) $53.0 $63.0 $63.0 (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar rises after US inflation data, market awaits Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jun 15 (Reuters) – The dollar index rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by data showing higher inflation in the United States, and as the market waited for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for signs of how the central bank plans to start reducing its bond purchases.
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil continues to rise, US crude hits 3-year high

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains for the third straight day, as the US crude hit a 3-year high, and Brent crude jumped to a 2-year high, thanks to a strong global demand outlook during the second half of 2021 and growing odds for a market supply deficit. US...
Trafficbywire.news

Oil steadies after hitting two-year high as demand hopes face supply growth

NEW YORK - Oil prices ended mostly unchanged on Monday, after hitting their highest levels in more than two years, as growing U.S. crude production and Britain's delayed COVID-19 reopening dampened expectations for fuel demand growth and tighter supplies. The market reacted negatively to a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar extends gains as investors parse US inflation data

The US dollar rallied against most of its peers on Friday, as investors parse yesterday's inflation data. The US Department of Labor revealed yesterday that the number of initial unemployment claims was at 376K last week from 385K, while analysts forecast 370K. The US consumer price index rose by 0.6%...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down Over Higher-Than-Expected Inflation Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia after the U.S. posted higher-than-expected inflation data in May. The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies edged down 0.11% to 89.980 by 12:14 AM ET (4:14 AM GMT). The USD/JPY pair inched...
Businessmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of Inflation Data

U.S. stock futures wobbled Thursday ahead of data on consumer prices that will offer fresh insights about the pace of inflation as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between gains and losses. The Dow slid 0.4% on Wednesday,...
Businessmorns.ca

Asian shares climb ahead of U.S. inflation data

“There’s a sense of every man for himself ahead of the U.S. inflation data this evening, a data point that has left markets in limbo and seems to be taking an interminably long time to arrive,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. The Labor Department’s release of the...
Stocksmatzav.com

S&P 500 Hits New Record High Despite Inflation Surge

Stocks sent the S&P 500 index to a record high Thursday morning even after government data showed the fastest rate of inflation in more than a decade. The S&P opened 0.7 percent higher Thursday, hitting 4,249 just an hour following a Labor Department report showing a 5 percent annual increase in consumer prices last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 0.7 percent, and the Nasdaq gained 0.8 percent.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly hits 1-week high on Sino-U.S. trade talks

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly hit a one-week high against a weaker dollar on Thursday, with investors encouraged by Chinese and U.S. commerce officials agreeing to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences during discussions by telephone. China said on Thursday its commerce minister Wang Wentao spoke to his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo, and both sides recognised the importance of business exchanges and pledged to keep lines of communication open. Prior to the market's open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3972 per dollar, 16 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3956. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3840 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.38, the strongest level since June 3. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3854, 11 pips firmer than the previous late session close. A trader at a foreign bank said the market would pay close attention to U.S. inflation data due later in global day, which could provide a clue to how fast the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus. Closer to home, PBOC governor Yi Gang told a forum in Shanghai that said he expected China'ss annual average inflation to be below 2% this year. Meanwhile, Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said two-way volatility in the yuan exchange rate would become normal. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.197 from the previous close of 90.14, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3822 per dollar. The yuan market at 0426 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3972 6.3956 -0.03% Spot yuan 6.3854 6.3865 0.02% Divergence from -0.18% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.24% Spot change since 2005 29.62% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.96 97.73 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.197 90.14 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3822 0.05% * Offshore 6.5407 -2.19% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down Over Firmer Dollar, Investors Monitor U.S. Inflation Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia against a firmer dollar, as investors await U.S. data to get further signals on the inflation level and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gold Futures were down 0.35% to $1,888.95 by 11:23 PM ET (3:23 AM GMT). The dollar,...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Inflation data, strong demand raise oil prices to two-year highs

(Bloomberg) --Oil rose to the highest settle in over two years, drawing support from higher-than-forecast U.S. inflation data and a strong demand outlook. Futures in New York rebounded from a plunge of as much as 1.8% earlier on Thursday that followed reporting of U.S. removing sanctions on a former Iranian oil official.