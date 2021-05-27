Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much Money They Were Offered for Bachelor in Paradise

Got some mild BIP spoilers for you today from the early days of filming. They are currently through three rose ceremonies. First rose ceremony the guys handed out roses, second was the women, third was back to the guys, etc. However, and I can’t emphasize this enough, this list of “couples” I’m going to give you below does NOT mean that these people are in love, set to engaged, will end up together, etc. What I’m giving you is who people gave early roses to, and honestly, I don’t know which one gave the other the rose. These are just names that I know gave each other roses in either rose ceremony #1 or #2 and have “coupled” up, but I use that term loosely since I do not know how serious these couples are. I’m sure I’ll hear more as we go along, but as of right now, these are the only pairings I’ve heard of. Yeah, that’s it. Maybe I should just use the word “pairing” because “couple” I know will automatically make people think all these people are couples and no one else has a chance at these people, and that’s just not the case. Today’s podcast goes over that as well as answers more of your “Reader Emails,” so check that out. Below, I will give you the names of the 5 “pairings” from the early rose ceremonies.