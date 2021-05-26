Who Got Dat Money? Louisiana Only Has One Billionaire

Chances are you spent at least part of your time this past Memorial Day weekend on the road. By all accounts, the roadways were packed with motorists eager to escape to a place that is "somewhere other than here" after being "cooped up" for a year or so with coronavirus restrictions. This was the first major holiday the nation and Louisiana have experienced since a large portion of those restrictions were lifted and people were eager to get out and drive and maybe even more so to get out on the water.