Pittsburgh, PA

New exhibit coming to the Andy Warhol Museum

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bq0g_0aCdANMn00

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Museum has announced a new exhibit will make its appearance later this year.

“Marisol and Warhol Take New York,” will be on view from Oct. 14, 2021, to Feb. 14, 2022.

This exhibition will chart the emergence of Marisol (1930–2016) and Andy Warhol (1928–1987) in New York during the dawn of pop art in the early 1960s.

The exhibition highlights shared themes in the artists’ works: iconic pop subjects of Coca-Cola and the Kennedy family; Warhol’s covertly queer early paintings with Marisol’s investigation of the female experience; the artists’ roles as influencers in the New York gallery scene; and expansive ideas of installation.

“Marisol and Warhol Take New York” is presented by the Richard King Mellon Foundation and generously supported by Jim Spencer and Michael Lin, Alice and Yaso Snyder and the WP Snyder Charitable Fund, friends of The Andy Warhol Museum, and the Terra Foundation for American Art.

The Andy Warhol Museum holds the largest collection of Warhol’s artworks and archival materials and is one of the most comprehensive single-artist museums in the world. The Warhol is one of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

Related