Add new comment

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s Secret Hints That Giga Berlin Is Ahead of Schedule. Elon Musk tweeted on May 18, 2021, at 5:46 A.M. the following: “Giga Berlin suppliers please accelerate!” What does this mean? What is he referring to? Are there problems in Giga Berlin?. On May 26, 2021, at 12:53 PM,...

www.torquenews.com
What is the Sequel Elon Musk is Talking About?

Elon Musk Tweeted recently that we should just skip the video games and movies and go straight to the sequel. What does he mean by this?. Elon Musk is known for posting cryptic messages on Twitter. Or changing his profile picture to something different. Every time he does this, there is a reason. It's not random. Earlier in the year, when he was Tweeting about Bitcoin, it was because Tesla was buying Bitcoin. When he Tweeted for Giga Berlin suppliers to please accelerate, it was because Giga Berlin was getting ready to produce cars.
Should Tesla Start Advertising?

There has been some backlash against Tesla from prominent supporters that they should advertise to combat the fear, uncertainty, and doubt that is constantly spread. Should Tesla do this and if so, what should they do?. Tesla has done most of its sales to-date by word of mouth. This is...
The Cabin Noise in The New Model S and New HVAC Firmware

The cabin noise in the new refreshed Tesla Model S is amazing. If you are wondering how is the cabin noise in a new Model S, we are going to find out now and with a new update from Elon Musk about Tesla's new HVAC firmware. A popular Youtuber Tesla...
The Independent

This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews - and it leaves most people stumped

Job interviews are nerve-wracking enough, because you never know what tricky questions will be thrown your way.But imagine you’re being interviewed by none other than Tesla and Space X CEO, Elon Musk, the nerves would probably be truly frayed.Especially since the billionaire reportedly asks job candidates one head-spinning question that is designed to show a hopeful's full potential by putting them under pressure.Mechanical engineer, Tanya Zakowich (@pinkpencilmath) has shared a TikTok about Musk’s infamous riddle which now has more than 790,000 views.You can watch the video in full here.She begins: “Elon Musk asked this question to people that interviewed...
Tesla Aims for Progressive Steering in its Cars in a Few Years, Says Elon Musk

Photo courtesy of Tesla, Inc. Progressive steering is an additional, speed-dependent steering aid that can make driving easier. Although Tesla's vehicles already have good handling, the company will strive for progressive steering in its vehicles in a few years, says Elon Musk. Thanks to progressive steering, car handling is improved...
The Hill

Elon Musk considering making HVAC units for homes

Elon Musk is thinking of upscaling Tesla's car HVAC system for homes. He is considering advertising his products’ air-purifying capabilities — a first. Heat is what consumes the largest share of energy usage at home. Elon Musk is so impressed with his cars' HVAC system that he is thinking of...
SlashGear

Tesla Model S Plaid 0-60: What Elon Musk didn’t mention

The Tesla Model S Plaid is mighty fast, but don’t expect to hit Elon Musk’s big 1.99 second 0-60 mph boast for an impromptu stop sign drag-race. Deliveries of the tri-motor sedan began earlier this month, with a big Tesla launch event at which the CEO made the pitch for why hypercar-shaming EVs are necessary to give electrification a halo. What Musk didn’t mention on-stage, though, was the small print.
5 Elon Musk Tweets That Caused Controversy

With over 56 million followers and 14,000 tweets, saying that Elon Musk is a fan of Twitter would be an understatement. But as an active tweeter, the Tesla CEO has sometimes attracted controversy. Perhaps surprisingly, the entrepreneur has not yet hired a social media manager. As such, he’s free to...
Engineering Analysis Of New Tesla Model S Plaid Supercar

At the Model S Plaid delivery event, Elon Musk gave us some pretty juicy details, including the whole motor map with a comparison to the old P100D motor, a .208 drag coefficient, a new, more efficient heat pump, and a battery without many details. The fact that Elon did not...
Elon Musk’s SpaceX delivers astronauts to International Space Station

4 astronauts have efficiently reached the International Space Station after launching into the ultimate frontier early Friday morning. “Mushy seize confirmed! Crew Dragon Endeavour arrived on the @Space_Station for the second time in its historical past,” NASA mentioned in a tweet Saturday. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, left, approaches to...
Elon Musk’s Boring Tunnels at 2X the Boring Size

Those Boring Tunnels, the ones being built right under Vegas, are traditionally built to fit a Tesla in the the Boring Companies typical 12 foot diameter tunnel, but what if they were made twice as big?. The Boring Company set out in 2016 to solve traffic congestion on surface streets....
Tesla Says Cancelled Model S Plaid+ Orders Won’t Need to Pay Model S Plaid Price Increase

On Tesla’s Battery Day last year, the company introduced the Model S Plaid, which become known as the Plaid+ version, due to its 520+ mile range. But after Tesla cancelled the Plaid+ version just before the first deliveries of its Model S refresh, early customers who pre-ordered Plaid+ were told they would need to order the regular Model S Plaid, and its recent $10,000 USD price increase to $129,990 USD.
The Independent

Binance CEO mocks Elon Musk over Tesla’s bitcoin ‘hypocrisy’

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange website Binance, has taken to Twitter to take on criticisms of the digital money’s energy use – and apparently subtweet Tesla CEO Elon Musk.“When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern”, Zhao tweeted.When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly.When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern. 😂🤷🤷‍♀️— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 31, 2021The statement appears to be referencing the...
Elon Musk's Boring Company is reportedly pitching freight tunnels

The Boring Company's commuting-focused tunnels haven't exactly caught on, and Elon Musk's outfit appears ready to switch tacks as a result. The Verge reports that Bloomberg has obtained what it says is a Boring Company pitch deck focusing on freight-focused tunnels that would be 21 feet across, or nearly twice as wide as the 12-foot tunnels the firm has dug so far. They would be wide enough to hold two shipping containers side-by-side where just one would be a tight fit in existing tunnels, according to the documents.