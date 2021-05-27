Add new comment

Elon Musk Tweeted recently that we should just skip the video games and movies and go straight to the sequel. What does he mean by this?. Elon Musk is known for posting cryptic messages on Twitter. Or changing his profile picture to something different. Every time he does this, there is a reason. It's not random. Earlier in the year, when he was Tweeting about Bitcoin, it was because Tesla was buying Bitcoin. When he Tweeted for Giga Berlin suppliers to please accelerate, it was because Giga Berlin was getting ready to produce cars.