Bloomington community leader and former owner of The Herald-Times Scott Schurz Sr. has died. He was 85 years old. Schurz was named publisher of the HT shortly after his family’s South Bend-based company, Schurz Communications Incorporated, bought the Bloomington and Bedford newspapers in 1966. He was publisher for more than 35 years and remained a part of the Schurz Communications corporate leadership team through the time the company sold the H-T and several other southern Indiana newspapers in 2019.