Vero Beach, FL

Disney releases 4 rehabilitated green sea turtles after months of critical care

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 23 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Following months of specialized care, Disney Conservation Team Wildlife released four rehabilitated green sea turtles near Disney’s Vero Beach Resort earlier this week.

The turtles received specialized care at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot.

The turtles, which ranged in size from 6.5 pounds to 10 pounds, were rescued near the resort after “washing ashore malnourished, dehydrated and lethargic,” Disney said.

In partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, the sea turtles were first taken to the Brevard Zoo before being transported to Epcot for further care, Disney said.

A team of Disney animal care professionals worked to nurse the sea turtles back to health by giving them much-needed fluids, antibiotics and nourishment.

“All seven species of sea turtles around the world are considered to be threatened or endangered,” said Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team. “We recognize that every sea turtle counts toward reversing the decline. The successful rehabilitation and release of these green sea turtles demonstrates the incredible dedication of our Cast Members and Disney’s overall commitment to wildlife conservation.”

The news came around the same time as World Turtle Day, which fell on May 23.

©2021 Cox Media Group

