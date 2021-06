The largest flatfish I’ve ever caught was in New York Harbor, just north of the red No. 2 buoy that marks the channel where the tourist boats go to drop off passengers at the Statue of Liberty, a summer flounder the size of a doormat, with bulging eyes. The smallest was closer in size to a salad plate, and it came off a sandbar in a bay 100 miles east of Manhattan. There have been many more of sizes in between. I’m not a particularly good fisherman. But summer flounder, Paralichthys dentatus, are plentiful in season on the East Coast, from Massachusetts south to the Carolinas, and I’ve picked off my share of them. In New York we call them fluke.