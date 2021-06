Our guest room needed something for furniture so this was my plans. Shelves for a lamp and power strip. Extra shelf and space below for anything. I used particle board from the last clean up day and 1×10 and some extra pine I had. Each shelf is 16 in. wide and the top one is 14 deep, the bottom is 16 in. deep. The top shelf and back leg are 24in. high and the slanted leg about 28 inch long. The shelf edge is 1 and 1/4 in high. i routed an grooved edge on the shelf trim and a small groove on the front of the particle board to add some detail. The angle leg was more for space saving than any other ideas. I predrilled for trim screws since I had many and they recessed nicely. I sprayed a Rustoleum primer on the particle board since it was covered with something wood like and on the legs. Finally 3 coats of white paint sealed all the wood. These will go on each side of a queen bed.