Film Academy announces new membership process; will reduce new invitees by half after exceeding diversity goal

By Erik Anderson
awardswatch.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who have won or been nominated for Oscars will be considered without limitations. Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced changes to the 2021 membership review process. To ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, this year’s growth in membership will be limited to roughly half that of recent years. This modification will enable steady future growth and allow the Academy to continue serving its membership in a more personal manner. Ahead of this change, the Academy’s Board of Governors voted on branch-specific guidelines to be applied in determining this year’s new membership invitees. Oscar winners and nominees will be considered without limitation by applicable branches.

