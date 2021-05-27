Add new comment

Cancel
Economy

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Makes Either a Visionary or Foolish Choice To Drop Radar. Tesla ditching its radar system supporting Autopilot and maybe FSD and replacing it with the video camera only Pure Vision has people nervous in the automotive industry. Is Tesla's Choice to drop radar visionary or foolish? Torque News EV commentator Dean McManis thinks that Tesla may be looking to lower cost and complexity on its electric vehicles, but the rumor of radar sensor shortage may be at the heart of the decision to change now. Here is Dean McManis in his own words.

