Add new comment

Editor's Note: Until this release I thought that Mazda was the last sane car company...but I guess I was wrong, they are joining the other Lemmings jumping off the EV cliff, planning a future of cars that no one other than airline pilots, rich guys, political know-nothings, stock market hucksters and "green" big mouths who profess EV's will SAVE THE PLANET , but they don't buy cars they use public transportation, Uber or ride their bike. Hey Mazda driving an EV is way more inconvenient than driving a regular car. Electric Motoring may work in squished polite Japan cities and other tiny 40 Km speed limited...temperate countries, but I believe will not work other places...where will all of the salary-men and women and the others, who live in Tokyo rabbit hutches charge their Mazda EV's?