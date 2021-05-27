2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Brooklyn Park apartment

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of shots fired inside an apartment complex on the 6300 block of Douglas Drive at 6 a.m.

Once inside the apartment building, police saw bullet holes entering several apartments, though all of the shots appeared to have come from inside one apartment. The door to that apartment was barricaded, so the Brooklyn Park SWAT team was called to the scene.

SWAT entered the apartment and found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"The preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that this incident was a murder suicide," the police department said in a release. "A homicide investigation is ongoing at this time."