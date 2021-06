This is an opinion piece. Forty-six years ago, on Saturday, June 14, Jean Willis became Jean King and I became her husband. I have been blessed to have her by my side all these years. When we married, I wanted to take her on a wonderful honeymoon. A couple of weeks in some beautiful place like Hawaii, or one of the Caribbean Islands, was my dream place to take my new bride. My wallet decided that a couple of nights instead, on the beaches in Panama City, Florida, would have to do. Since we were moving to Birmingham, for me to go to college, and neither of us had a job there yet, we decided we might not need to spend everything we had…which wasn’t much.