Pate seeks re-election for Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries

Montgomery - Commissioner Rick Pate announced this week that he will seek re-election as the GOP nominee for Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries in 2022. Commissioner Pate is currently serving his first term as Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries. During his term as Commissioner, the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries has implemented the statewide branding program Sweet Grown Alabama, increased funding for the Alabama Farm to School Program, and successfully administered Alabama’s first industrial hemp program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Pate fought to keep agriculture listed as critical infrastructure, delivered essential personal protective equipment to processing facilities across the state and kept the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries functioning throughout the pandemic.