Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Pate seeks re-election for Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries

By SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Sand Mountain Reporter
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery - Commissioner Rick Pate announced this week that he will seek re-election as the GOP nominee for Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries in 2022. Commissioner Pate is currently serving his first term as Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries. During his term as Commissioner, the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries has implemented the statewide branding program Sweet Grown Alabama, increased funding for the Alabama Farm to School Program, and successfully administered Alabama’s first industrial hemp program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Pate fought to keep agriculture listed as critical infrastructure, delivered essential personal protective equipment to processing facilities across the state and kept the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries functioning throughout the pandemic.

www.sandmountainreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Department Of Agriculture#Gop#Lowndesboro#Pate Landscape Co Inc#Rnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...