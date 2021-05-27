Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Northeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/. * At 838 PM CDT/738 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arthur to 20 miles northeast of Kingsley Dam to 11 miles northeast of Keystone, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Tryon, Haythorn Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, McKeag, Calora, Big Bald Hill, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Three Mile Lake, Diamond Bar Lake, Bucktail and Schnick Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 112 and 127. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 210. Highway 97 between mile markers 15 and 40. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH