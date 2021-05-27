Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH