Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HALE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Halfway, or 11 miles west of Plainview, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Cotton Center, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH