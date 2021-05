CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, announced today the appointment of Jit Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 18 years of executive experience in various financial roles, Kulkarni brings a strong background of financial analysis, strategic planning, accounting and process improvement with a detailed understanding of cloud software companies to Logistyx. As CFO, Kulkarni will lead all aspects of finance for Logistyx as the company continues its global expansion.