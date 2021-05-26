Southampton African American Museum To Open Its Doors Juneteenth Weekend
When Brenda Simmons walks through the right hand door of the historic building that sits at 245 North Sea Road in Southampton, she is transported to a different time. She can see the chairs where she would wait to get her hair done, the Ebony and Jet magazines on a nearby table — stunning Black covermodels staring back at her. She can smell the burning grease from the women’s hair. She can hear the chatter and laughter and she can feel herself, as a 13-year-old girl, absorbing the magic of it all.sagharborexpress.com