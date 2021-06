Joel Embiid chose to focus on a single moment. "I'll be honest," Embiid told reporters after his Philadelphia 76ers were bounced from the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 103-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. "I thought the turning point was when we - I don't know how to say it - but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw and we missed the other and then they came down and scored."