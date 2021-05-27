Valdez avoids prison time, gets another year in jail for his part in 2017 fatal drug robbery

FARMINGTON — Bryan Brooks Jr.’s father said he hopes Isaac Cain Valdez “has to look in the mirror every single day” for his role in ending his son’s life. Second District Judge David Hamilton sentenced Valdez, 22, on Wednesday afternoon to a suspended prison sentence of five years to life, another year in the county jail and two years in an intensive treatment program for the death of Brooks, 19, of Ogden, who was killed in a Layton drug robbery on Jan. 29, 2017.