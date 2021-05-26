newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

To Mask or Unmask? Some Law Firms Are Updating Their Mask Guidelines as They Return to Offices

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that lawyers and staff are returning to offices now or very soon, should they still wear masks around their office colleagues if they’re fully vaccinated?. Some big law firms say yes, for now, due to a combination of local government rules, Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, thorny legal issues in identifying who has been vaccinated, and extra caution on the part of law firm administrators. But other firms, depending on their office locations and local rules, have recently updated policies to allow vaccinated lawyers and staff to unmask, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month said vaccinated people could go most places without masks and did not have to social distance.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Law Firms#Europe#Middle East#Updated Guidelines#Business Law#Government Policies#Law Firm Administrators#Masks#Lawyers#Thorny Legal Issues#Customized News#Social#Disease Control#Uk#Vaccinated People#Global View#Market#Africa#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Yamhill County, ORNews Register

Businesses question CDC mask guidelines

Upending the expectations of many epidemiologists and health departments, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced that fully vaccinated people can now forego masks and social distancing for many activities. The guidelines note they may be overridden by federal, state or tribal laws, and by local...
Oakland, CABayInsider

Californians, businesses eagerly await updated mask guidelines from state

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area businesses are eagerly awaiting an announcement from the state on mask guidelines. Thursday the CDC revised its recommendations, saying fully vaccinated people could resume most indoor and outdoor activities without a mask or physical distancing. But with no update from the state, it’s leading to...
Homelessfox5dc.com

DC updates mask guidelines days before lifting most capacity restrictions

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an update on guidance for mask-wearing days before most capacity restrictions are slated to be lifted. On Monday, the mayor clarified that fully vaccinated people will only need to wear masks according to the following:. - On public transportation and ride sharing. -...
Public HealthJournal & Sunday Journal

Adjustments: Be respectful of masking guidelines

If it has felt more strange to you than you expected to know that guidelines for masks and other COVID-19 protocols are easing, you’re not alone. Fully vaccinated people all over the country have been told there are situations in which they can ditch the masks … and find themselves saying “It feels weird not to wear it.”
Oregon StateKXL

Oregon Releases Updated COVID Mask Guidelines

Portland, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday released new guidelines for wearing masks in public. Individuals in Oregon are no longer required to wear a face mask or physically distance, whether indoors or outdoors, two weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccination dose. A “fully vaccinated individual” is a person who has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthubmd.com

New Mask Guidelines

With new COVID-19 guidelines from New York State, here's what you need to know when accessing care. While it is very promising news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health are allowing fully vaccinated individuals to no longer mask or social distance in many settings, healthcare settings is not one of them.
California StateWDW News Today

UPDATE: California To Begin Following New CDC Mask Guidelines on June 15

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidelines regarding COVID-19 health and safety to state those who have been vaccinated do not need to wear masks or physically distance. Since then, both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort began allowing guests to go maskless outdoors, in addition to reducing physical distancing.
Houston County, TXmessenger-news.com

CDC Revises Guidelines on Masks for the Vaccinated

HOUSTON COUNTY – As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to gain traction, the numbers of newly reported cases are starting to show a downward trend across the nation. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidelines in the fight against the virus earlier...
Public HealthWSET

Will the updated CDC guidelines really change whether people mask up or not?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, saying they no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors. According to a recent poll, only 33% of American voters were following CDC guidelines closely, so will the updated guidelines really have an effect on what people are doing when it comes to masks?
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Mask Guidelines Get Some Clarification From Oregon Health Officials

Officials from the Oregon Health Authority released updated mask guidelines Tuesday. OHA says businesses and churches can choose to no longer require masks and distancing for fully vaccinated people. OHA’s Doctor Dean Sidelinger said it’s up to those businesses to ask customers for proof of vaccination. “For businesses that think...
U.S. PoliticsStar-Herald

WATCH NOW: CDC’s updated mask guidelines spark conflicting viewpoints

Americans are taking a step toward normalcy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidelines Thursday. Fully vaccinated Americans, in most situations, no longer need to wear masks indoors, according to the guidelines. The CDC also said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to...
Washington StateBusiness Insurance

Washington updates mask guidelines for workers

The Washington Department of Labor & Industries on Friday updated its state COVID-19 workplace safety and health guidance stating that fully vaccinated employees do not have to wear a mask or socially distance at work, unless their employer still requires it. The new guidance follows the Centers for Disease Control...
Illinois Statedeerfield.il.us

Updated Village Face Mask Guidelines Reflect New State, CDC Requirements

On Monday, May 17, Governor Pritzker issued a new Bridge Phase executive order, bringing the State of Illinois' masking requirements in line with CDC guidance. Today, May 19, Mayor Shapiro updated the Village’s Emergency Declaration to match the masking requirements of both the CDC and the State of Illinois. The amended order is effective immediately and removes the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people in most settings. In line with CDC guidance, individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks in most settings.