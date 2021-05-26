To Mask or Unmask? Some Law Firms Are Updating Their Mask Guidelines as They Return to Offices

Now that lawyers and staff are returning to offices now or very soon, should they still wear masks around their office colleagues if they’re fully vaccinated?. Some big law firms say yes, for now, due to a combination of local government rules, Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, thorny legal issues in identifying who has been vaccinated, and extra caution on the part of law firm administrators. But other firms, depending on their office locations and local rules, have recently updated policies to allow vaccinated lawyers and staff to unmask, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month said vaccinated people could go most places without masks and did not have to social distance.