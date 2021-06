“A new art pop up gallery is making its debut on 14th street. The Pigments and Oil Shop, whose mission is to showcase local artists while making the highest quality art accessible throughout the DMV, is located at 1809 14th Street, NW adjacent to south side of the currently sidelined Black Cat. The gallery is currently operating and is scheduled to have a formal opening reception next Friday June, 11 from 6:00- 9:00 PM. A collection of established local artists will be featured for the next two months.