PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been six months since Oregon administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since December 15, 2020, volunteers and health officials have vaccinated hundreds of thousands of Oregonians against COVID-19. "These vaccines exceeded anyone's wildest hopes as far as safety and effectiveness. That in itself is extraordinary. We've seen our health system step up to just truly do a mass vaccination effort at their large sites," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, health officer for Multnomah County.