Tigers fall in quarterfinals

While the result wasn’t exactly what they were hoping for, the Thrall Tigers’ exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Shiner Comanches it did continue Thrall’s long tradition of great baseball. The Tigers dropped a best-of-three series to Comanches, losing game one 10-0 and forcing game a game three after a 14-12 win in game two. The Comanches scored three in the top of the fifth of the final game and pulled out a 7-4 win to advance to the regional semifinals.