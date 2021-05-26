CLAREMONT, NH GARAGE

On my morning walks with the dog I have been adding resident warblers day by day for a few weeks now. A yellow-rumped warbler is in the mixed woodland next to the path as I climb the hill. There’s a chestnut-sided singing in the birch saplings at the edge of the forest, where he should be. A black-and-white haunts the more mature trees along the woods road and a black-throated green is a bit further back in the hemlocks (which it shares with blue-headed vireo). Most recently a yellowthroat has begun its witchity-witchity act at the scruffy edges of the meadow near the brook. When I take some longer walks in the acres of forest behind our house, I hope to add black-throated blue, Blackburnian, and perhaps even magnolia warblers. It really is quite varied habitat here.