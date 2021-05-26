CLAREMONT, NH GARAGE

Carolyn Lee (Giddings) Greenslet Towle passed peacefully on May 11, 2021, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, family and close friends after long and hard-fought battles with many medical complications. Carolyn, aka “Snookie” and “Meme”, daughter of the late Fred C. Giddings and Karol K. (Knowlton) Giddings, was born February 2, 1947, in Claremont, NH. She graduated from Stevens High School in 1965, was a graduate of Burdette Business College in Boston, MA, and Cornell Business College. She was a respected business leader and was dedicated to public service in the Claremont community in many capacities.