Marc Lamont Hill confronts race theory critic: ‘Name something you like about being white?’

By Keydra Manns
TheGrio.com
 23 days ago
Writer, scholar, and TV host Marc Lamont Hill asked a white conservative activist one question, “Name something you like about being white?” He has yet to receive an answer. During a recent episode of Black News Tonight on the Black News Channel, Hill asked Christopher F. Rufo the question as...

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
