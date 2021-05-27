Cancel
China industrial profits rise 57% y/y in April, slowing from March

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), official data showed on Thursday.

That slowed from a 92.3% on-year surge seen in March, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

For the January-April period, industrial firms’ profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3936 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Additional Writing by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

