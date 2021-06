The Food and Drug Administration is close to authorizing Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore facility to produce Covid-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reports. The federal regulator and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which has been managing the facility since just after the discovery in March that 15 million doses of the vaccine were contaminated there, could announce as soon as next week that the plant has received the emergency authorization, U.S. officials told the Journal, according to the report.