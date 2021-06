Hey kids! We’ve got a pretty big show this week for ROH TV, as two matches pit former friends against each other. Will they make better enemies? Let’s hook em up!. Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling! Today brings us the beginning of the 2021 Survival of the Fittest. Rey Horus will take on DEMONIC Flamita in the first qualifying match for that. The main event will see Josh Woods & Silas Young face off in a Pure Rules match. Quinn runs down their previous matches. As for SOTF, it won a poll on ROH’s Facebook group page so that’s why it’s come back. There are six qualifying matches leading to a six-man elimination match where the winner will get a shot at the ROH World Championship. Six previous winners used their shot to win said championship. Twelve men who haven’t held the World Championship and aren’t currently in the World Championship rankings will be featured.