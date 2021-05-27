Cancel
Yellow Springs, OH

Yellow Springs Filmmakers Partner with Chappelle on Documentary

By Dayton Most Metro
mostmetro.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Tribeca Film Festival will close on June 19th with a still untitled documentary directed and produced by Academy Award winning Yellow Springs filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. The documentary, making its world premiere, portrays the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic. It captures the emotional period of the Black Lives Matter movement and the remarkable leadership of the town’s youth who started weekly marches and rallies in comedian Dave Chappelle’s home town of Yellow Springs.

www.mostmetro.com
