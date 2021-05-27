Cancel
Celebrities

Debbie Allen Celebrated Among Kennedy Center Honorees

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen was among the artists honored earlier this month at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors. Singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke also had medallions placed on their necks in what USA Today called a “short, small ceremony.” The ceremony will air Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

