Debbie Allen Celebrated Among Kennedy Center Honorees
Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen was among the artists honored earlier this month at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors. Singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke also had medallions placed on their necks in what USA Today called a “short, small ceremony.” The ceremony will air Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.www.blackenterprise.com