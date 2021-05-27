Debbie Allen Celebrated Among Kennedy Center Honorees

The pair discuss their collaboration on the film, which follows the famed choreographer’s dance company, and what Shonda Rhimes brought to the film as a producer. Many audiences were first introduced to Debbie Allen as cane-wielding dance instructor Lydia Grant on the early-’80s television series Fame. With the Netflix documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, 2020 audiences were able to glimpse the real-life teachings of the famed multihyphenate. “That’s how the world first met me — as the teacher,” says Allen, speaking to THR the day after receiving a Kennedy Center Honor alongside fellow 2021 honorees Joan Baez and Dick Van Dyke.