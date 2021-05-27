School's out: Last day of school for each area district

After an unusual and challenging year for students, parents and teachers, the 2020-21 school year is nearly complete.

The coronavirus pandemic forced many districts to delay the start of the current school year, which means a later start to summer.

But now that summer is just around the corner, here's a quick glance at the final day of school for each of the districts in the viewing area.

Okeechobee County's final day is Thursday, May 27 . Classes originally started in the smallest of the area school districts on Aug. 17 of last year.

Martin County's last day is Friday, May 28 . Classes began on Aug. 11 last fall.

Indian River County's school year also ends Friday, May 28 . Classes started there on Aug. 24 of last year.

Next up is St. Lucie County . Classes end Friday, June 4. St. Lucie County's first day of school was also Aug. 24.

Finally, Palm Beach County's last day is Friday, June 18 . Why so late? Classes didn't start in the 10th-largest school district in the country until Aug. 31.