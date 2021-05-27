Cancel
School's out: Last day of school for each area district

By Thomas Ghebrezgi
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 23 days ago
After an unusual and challenging year for students, parents and teachers, the 2020-21 school year is nearly complete.

The coronavirus pandemic forced many districts to delay the start of the current school year, which means a later start to summer.

But now that summer is just around the corner, here's a quick glance at the final day of school for each of the districts in the viewing area.

Okeechobee County's final day is Thursday, May 27 . Classes originally started in the smallest of the area school districts on Aug. 17 of last year.

Martin County's last day is Friday, May 28 . Classes began on Aug. 11 last fall.

Indian River County's school year also ends Friday, May 28 . Classes started there on Aug. 24 of last year.

Next up is St. Lucie County . Classes end Friday, June 4. St. Lucie County's first day of school was also Aug. 24.

Finally, Palm Beach County's last day is Friday, June 18 . Why so late? Classes didn't start in the 10th-largest school district in the country until Aug. 31.

