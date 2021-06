Normally at this point in the calendar, rankings would be finalized and we would be reacting as the MLB Draft unfolds, but we still have a month to go. The PBR Draft Board was due for an update and it is here. This isn’t final, as we’ll surely make some tweaks as July 10 creeps closer, and the extra month gives even more time to evaluate, but this is a reflection of how things have played out the last few months.