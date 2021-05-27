Cancel
Wolf Tosses Gutsy Performance as West Virginia Topples No. 2 Texas

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MU7kl_0aCd6Iuh00

The West Virginia Mountaineers removed the top seeded and the No. 2 nationally ranked Texas Longhorns from the winner’s bracket of the Big 12 Conference tournament with a 5-1 decision Thursday night.

In the top of the second, Hudson Byorick got to the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Ty Madden first, crushing a 3-2 pitch well over the left field wall for a one-out solo home run to give West Virginia the early 1-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers extended their lead in the fifth after Alec Burns singled up the middle, and Kevin Brophy slapped a double into the gap in left center field, putting runners at second and third before Tyler Doanes drove a sacrifice fly into right field, scoring Burns and advancing Brophy to third. Then, Austin Davis worked Madden deep into the count, and a breaking ball that hit the dirt ricochet off catcher X as Brophy was able to take home, putting West Virginia up 3-0.

After giving up a single in the first inning, West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf did not allow another hit until the sixth when Eric Kennedy drove a leadoff home run to close the gap to two. He walked the following batter but got Mitchell Daly to ground into a double play and Zach Zubia to fly out to right field to get out of the inning.

Wolf found himself in trouble in the seventh after walking leadoff hitter Ivan Melendez, but Mitchell took his place on a fielder’s choice. Douglas Hodo III singled into left field to put runners at first and second. Wolf picked off Mitchell at second to record the second out of the inning. Then, Trey Faltine singled through the left side to put runners on the corners before Wolf walked the bases loaded. However, he got out of the inning, getting Kennedy on an infield fly.

Mike Antico leadoff the bottom of the eighth with a single, but Wolf again locked in and retired the side.

West Virginia added a couple of insurance runs in the ninth when Alec Burns worked a one-out walk and stole second before Kevin Brophy slapped a triple into the gap in right centerfield. Again, Austin Davis worked deep into the count, and a wild pitch from reliever Tanner Witt scored Brophy, extending the Mountaineers lead 5-1.

Wolf went into the ninth having thrown 123 pitches. He struck out leadoff hitter Cam Williams, walked Hodo III but got Faltine to ground into a double play as the Mountaineers upset the No. 2 Texas Longhorns 5-1.

West Virginia will face the winner of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Thursday at approximately 8:30 pm EST.

