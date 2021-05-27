Crowley Police investigating fatal shooting

Crowley Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirms with KATC that officers responded at 7:40 p.m. to a call of a shooting at Westwood Apartments on Westwood Drive.

One victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Police have identified persons of interest in the shooting, but further information regarding those individuals is not yet being released, Broussard said.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel