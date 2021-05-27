Cancel
Crowley, LA

Crowley Police investigating fatal shooting

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 23 days ago
Crowley Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirms with KATC that officers responded at 7:40 p.m. to a call of a shooting at Westwood Apartments on Westwood Drive.

One victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Police have identified persons of interest in the shooting, but further information regarding those individuals is not yet being released, Broussard said.

We'll update with more information as it becomes available.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Three more arrested in May drive-by shooting

Three more people have been arrested in connection with an incident that occured last month on Mills Street . Callijah and Allijah Noel were arrested on June 16 on active warrants accusing them of four counts attempted first-degree murder. Both have since bonded out on a $75,000 bond per count, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, a total bond of $300,000 each.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Police asking public for information in shooting

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Police are asking for help with information on a shooting in Crowley. In the early morning hours on June 7, the Crowley Police Department responded to an active shooter in progress during a graduation party in the 800 block of West 2nd Street in Crowley, according to a spokesperson with the Department.
Saint Landry Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving 61 car burglaries

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving dozens of vehicle burglaries in St. Landry Parish. In the past month, St. Landry Parish has experienced a rash of vehicle burglaries. Of the 61 vehicles burglarized since May, forced entry was made on only two vehicles, and all others were left unsecured. The current total of items missing has been valued at $22,132, including 22 firearms that are currently circulating on the streets, according to investigators.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Public invited to community meeting with Lafayette police

A community meeting with local law enforcement in Lafayette is planned for next week. Lafayette Police Department says along with local law enforcement partners and the Law Enforcement Community Relations Committee, they will be conducting a community meeting on Monday, June 21st at 6:00 pm at the MLK Center located at 309 Cora Street.