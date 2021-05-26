TJCA wrestling, baseball pick up wins

(Oblong) – The Oblong Panthers put one in the win column yesterday with an 8-2 win over Martinsville. The Panthers put up four runs in second, two in the third, and two in the seventh. Braden Thompson led Oblong with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases total. Max Lewis earned the victory on the mound for the Panthers allowing one run on two hits over five innings, striking out three. Hayden Johnson and Aydin Musgrave came out of the bullpen to close out the game in relief. With the win, they improve to 3-9 on the season. They will host Cumberland on Thursday for a 4:30 pm first pitch.