Florida-based law firm’s ‘Summer Crash Course’ increases. With many COVID-19 restrictions easing, summer travel is expected to be at an all-time high – meaning the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ between Memorial and Labor Day will be even more deadly for teen drivers and all motorists. To help educate the public and lower accident numbers, leading Florida law firm Farah & Farah is launching a “Summer Crash Course” to increase public awareness of this local and statewide public safety issue. The firm will be sharing an array of driver safety topics, statistics, and tips with special focuses on hit and runs, rideshare accidents, big-rig safety, teen driving and more.